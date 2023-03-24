Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,414,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

MLM stock opened at $333.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.