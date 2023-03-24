Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 10,550 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

