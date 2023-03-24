Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $238.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.37 and a 200-day moving average of $238.69. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $289.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.