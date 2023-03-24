Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $54.30 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.