Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 402 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $369.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.23 and its 200-day moving average is $334.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.44.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

