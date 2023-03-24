Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 6,408 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,482 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.