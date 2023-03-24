DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.56.

NYSE:DTE opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $115.26. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

