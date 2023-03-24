Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $116.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 0.10.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,060,438.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,398,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,545.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,611 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.06 per share, with a total value of $1,009,035.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,736,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,060,438.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,907 shares of company stock worth $28,358,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

