E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.71. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

