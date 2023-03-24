Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $164.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

