eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,717,000 after buying an additional 45,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.