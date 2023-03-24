ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

