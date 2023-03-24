ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECNCF. CIBC downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Down 17.4 %

Shares of ECNCF opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.