ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ECNCF. CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
ECN Capital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $2.02 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.
