ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC cut shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00.

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.28.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.