ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

CIBC cut shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECNGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00.

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.28.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.