ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.28.

TSE:ECN opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$674.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.48. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$7.29.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

