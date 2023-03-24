ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

ECN Capital (TSE:ECNGet Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.28.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.48. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.