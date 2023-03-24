ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.28.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.48. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.