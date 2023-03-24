Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.27.

Edison International Stock Down 0.4 %

Edison International stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

