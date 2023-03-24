Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $79.55 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

