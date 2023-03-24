EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.14. EHang shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 62,471 shares.

EHang Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $557.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Institutional Trading of EHang

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EHang by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EHang by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth raised its position in shares of EHang by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,530,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 146,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

