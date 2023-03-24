Element Wealth LLC Sells 323 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $226.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

