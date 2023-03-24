Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

