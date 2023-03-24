Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

