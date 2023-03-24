Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $24.32. 65,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 313,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 309,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

