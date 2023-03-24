Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) versus ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Financial Contrast

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enservco and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86

ProFrac has a consensus price target of $27.42, indicating a potential upside of 138.41%. Given ProFrac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Enservco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.1% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enservco and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -36.19% -129.92% -30.55% ProFrac N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enservco and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.34 million 0.36 -$8.05 million ($0.61) -0.75 ProFrac $1.38 billion 1.19 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Enservco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Summary

ProFrac beats Enservco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enservco

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

