Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,805 ($22.17) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENT. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,947.86 ($23.92).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,204 ($14.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,066.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.41. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,696.50 ($20.83).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.