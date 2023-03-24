Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $97.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.07.

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Entergy by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

