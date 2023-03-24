EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

