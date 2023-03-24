Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) Head-To-Head Review

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Rating) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Eos Energy Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $17.92 million 11.23 -$229.81 million ($3.66) -0.65

AER Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -1,282.15% -2,650.45% -195.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AER Energy Resources and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in acquiring, managing, and operating crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on December 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

