Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $306.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

