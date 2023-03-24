Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $306.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.40.
A number of analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.