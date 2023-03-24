Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

FR opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.87. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$7.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$201.20 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony bought 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. Also, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.