Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

KRG opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,371.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

