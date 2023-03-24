Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.