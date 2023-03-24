Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BioNTech SE’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BioNTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $37.56 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.92.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after buying an additional 1,487,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after buying an additional 473,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

