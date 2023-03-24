Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Federated Hermes, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.43.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

