Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,840 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

