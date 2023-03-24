Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

