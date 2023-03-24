Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dunelm Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dunelm Group in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dunelm Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dunelm Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNLMY. Investec upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,150 ($14.12) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,240 ($15.23) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

