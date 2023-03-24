Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

