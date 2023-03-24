Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.96% and a negative return on equity of 97.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

RVLP opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

