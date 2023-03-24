Erickson Financial Group LLC Sells 19,451 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Erickson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 8.4% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $309.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

