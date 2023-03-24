Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

