Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $165.00

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 168.40 ($2.07), with a volume of 106475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.80 ($2.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £537.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5,966.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80.

Essentra Increases Dividend

Essentra Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.80 ($0.37) per share. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.61%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.