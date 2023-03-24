Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $165.00

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 168.40 ($2.07), with a volume of 106475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.80 ($2.16).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday.
Essentra Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of £537.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5,966.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80.
Essentra Increases Dividend
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
See Also
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.