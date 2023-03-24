Essex Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,859,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 355.8% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 407,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 318,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 264,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 836,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
DNP opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
DNP Select Income Fund Profile
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
