Essex Savings Bank Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $238.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.69. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

