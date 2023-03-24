Essex Savings Bank Has $203,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $216.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.81. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

