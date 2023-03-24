Essex Savings Bank Has $549,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

