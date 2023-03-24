Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,299,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $137.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

