Essex Savings Bank Invests $243,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 142.9% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 958,884 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of AerCap by 22.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 124.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 741,200 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $51.01 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

