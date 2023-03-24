Essex Savings Bank Invests $353,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWL. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 82,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

IWL opened at $93.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

